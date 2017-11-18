Zimbabweans call for Mugabe's ouster after military intervention

Story highlights State media reports ruling party wants Mugabe and wife to step down

Mugabe has refused demands to leave office

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare on Saturday to demand the resignation of Robert Mugabe four days after a military takeover in the southern African nation.

The military intervened Wednesday, setting off a chain of events that plunged the nation Mugabe has led for 37 years into political uncertainty.

Crowds gathered in Harare for the rally, with some raising fists in celebration and cars flashing their lights in support. Others held signs that read "Thank You, ZDF," a reference to the nation's defense forces behind the military intervention.

"This is what we want as Zimbabwe -- Mugabe out!" a sign at the rally read.

Others wore clothes plastered with Zimbabwean flags while some sang and danced on the streets.

