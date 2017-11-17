Germany supplants US as the country with the best global reputation

Story highlights US falls to No. 6 in survey that ranks the world's best nation brands

(CNN) America's brand has taken a major hit in the age of Trump.

At least that's according to a survey that ranks the world's best nation brands.

The United States lands with an overall No. 6 ranking in the Anholt-GfK Nation Brands Index , which measures 50 nations in multiple categories, including governance, exports, culture, people, tourism and immigration/investment. The United States was the overall No. 1 in 2016, but Germany took the top spot this year.

The source of America's big drop? President Donald Trump, says Simon Anholt, a political consultant who developed the brand survey more than a decade ago.

"We are witnessing a 'Trump effect,' following President Trump's focused political message of 'America First,' " Anholt said in a statement.

