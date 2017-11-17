Head of Puerto Rico's electric power authority resigns

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)The head of Puerto Rico's embattled power authority stepped down Friday, nearly two months after Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity.
Ricardo Ramos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), submitted his resignation to the bankrupt utility's board and it is effective Friday, according to PREPA.
The resignation comes days after Puerto Rico's governor celebrated that power generation reached 50 percent capacity only to see an outage leave parts of San Juan without power for hours.
PREPA also faced widespread criticism for signing a $300 million contract to restore power with Whitefish Energy, a small Montana-based firm that only employed two people at the time of the contract.
The state-owned utility company agreed to cancel the deal shortly afterward amid public outcry.
"I chose to contract with Whitefish because my priority was securing the immediate assistance that we needed to begin restoring power as quickly as possible to our most critical customers," Ramos said in prepared testimony at a Senate hearing this week.