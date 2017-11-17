Head of Puerto Rico's electric power authority resigns

Story highlights Ricardo Ramos submits resignation from Puerto Rico's power authority

Large parts of island have struggled with no power since Hurricane Maria hit

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) The head of Puerto Rico's embattled power authority stepped down Friday, nearly two months after Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity.

Ricardo Ramos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA, submitted his resignation to the bankrupt utility's board. It's effective Friday, according to PREPA.

Ricardo Ramos faced criticism over PREPA's deal with a Montana firm.

PREPA's statement did not say why Ramos was stepping down. It said he would offer additional information later Friday on Twitter.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló posted articles on Twitter about an event he attended in which he told reporters that Ramos' tenure at PREPA had become "unsustainable."

Read More