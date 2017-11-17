Breaking News

Head of Puerto Rico's electric power authority resigns

By Leyla Santiago, Khushbu Shah and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Fri November 17, 2017

Puerto Rico Power Authority workers repair power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Loiza, Puerto Rico, September 28, 2017.
Puerto Rico Power Authority workers repair power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Loiza, Puerto Rico, September 28, 2017. The US island territory, working without electricity, is struggling to dig out and clean up from its disastrous brush with the hurricane, blamed for at least 33 deaths across the Caribbean. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO (Photo credit should read RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Story highlights

  • Ricardo Ramos submits resignation from Puerto Rico's power authority
  • Large parts of island have struggled with no power since Hurricane Maria hit

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN)The head of Puerto Rico's embattled power authority stepped down Friday, nearly two months after Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity.

Ricardo Ramos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA, submitted his resignation to the bankrupt utility's board. It's effective Friday, according to PREPA.
The resignation comes days after Puerto Rico's governor celebrated that power generation had reached 50% capacity, only to see an outage leave parts of San Juan without power for hours.
    Ricardo Ramos faced criticism over PREPA's deal with a Montana firm.
    Ricardo Ramos faced criticism over PREPA's deal with a Montana firm.
    PREPA's statement did not say why Ramos was stepping down. It said he would offer additional information later Friday on Twitter.
    Gov. Ricardo Rosselló posted articles on Twitter about an event he attended in which he told reporters that Ramos' tenure at PREPA had become "unsustainable."
    PREPA faced widespread criticism for signing a $300 million contract to restore power with Whitefish Energy, a small Montana-based firm with only two employees at the time of the contract.
    The state-owned utility company agreed to cancel the deal shortly afterward amid public outcry.
    "I chose to contract with Whitefish because my priority was securing the immediate assistance that we needed to begin restoring power as quickly as possible to our most critical customers," Ramos said in prepared testimony at a Senate hearing this week.
    The island's emergency management director resigned one week ago as Puerto Rico slowly recovers from the devastating hurricane.
    In announcing the resignation of Abner Gómez, Rosselló praised the work of his emergency management chief following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which both hit in September.
    The emergency management director came under fire after the island's El Nuevo Dia newspaper reported he took a two-week vacation shortly after Maria made landfall on September 20.

    CNN's Leyla Santiago and Khushbu Shah reported from San Juan, while Ray Sanchez wrote and reported from New York.