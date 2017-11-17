Head of Puerto Rico's electric power authority resigns

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) The head of Puerto Rico's embattled power authority stepped down Friday, nearly two months after Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity.

Ricardo Ramos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), submitted his resignation to the bankrupt utility's board and it is effective Friday, according to PREPA.

PREPA also faced widespread criticism for signing a $300 million contract to restore power with Whitefish Energy , a small Montana-based firm that only employed two people at the time of the contract.

