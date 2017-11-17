Pennsylvania nursing home fire: 20 injured; dozens evacuated

Story highlights The fire's cause is under investigation

(CNN) A fire ripped through a multistory nursing home in southeastern Pennsylvania late Thursday, injuring at least 20 people and forcing more than 140 people to evacuate into the cold night, officials said.

The fire at the Barclay Friends assisted living facility in West Chester started shortly before 11 p.m., West Chester Fire Chief Mike McDonald said. Video from CNN affiliate KYW showed huge flames consuming a number of units in the complex.

Outside the home, first responders and neighbors tended to evacuees who were wrapped in blankets, sitting on plastic chairs and wheelchairs in the cold, with temperatures in the mid to low 40s.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including an emergency medical service responder, Chester County spokeswoman Patty Mains said. Details about the injuries were not immediately available.

About 140 to 150 people -- residents and staff members -- were evacuated, Mains said.

