5 things for November 17: Al Franken, tax overhaul, Zimbabwe, Russia, elephants

(CNN) Did you know there's hip-hop in Saudi Arabia? Meet rapper Qusai Kheder. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Al Franken

Franken accuser: He thought it was funny

Franken accuser: He thought it was funny 03:10

Franken accuser: He thought it was funny

2. Tax overhaul

Maybe President Trump will get his Christmas wish after all. The House passed its tax overhaul bill filled with cuts that could significantly revamp the tax code. The House bill would mean tax cuts on average for all income groups in 2018 -- and most groups in 2027 -- but the biggest benefits go to those at the top. The Senate's tax bill moved out of committee and is expected to be voted on after Thanksgiving. If the Senate bill passes (that's not a sure thing ), the differences between the two bills would have to be reconciled. That's quite possible, meaning Congress could send tax legislation to Trump before Christmas.

JUST WATCHED Sens. Hatch, Brown in tax bill shouting match Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sens. Hatch, Brown in tax bill shouting match 01:54

3. Zimbabwe

A source from Zimbabwe's opposition party told CNN that plans for a takeover had been in the works for a while and that ousted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was definitely in on it. The plan was put into action after Mugabe appeared to be installing his own wife to replace Mnangagwa.

JUST WATCHED Understanding the apparent coup in Zimbabwe Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Understanding the apparent coup in Zimbabwe 04:01

4. Russia investigation

Senate judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein sent a letter Thursday requesting more information on Jared Kushner related to his security clearance and questions over whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

The two senators specifically requested "transcripts from other committee interviews, additional documents from previous requests, communications with (former National Security Adviser) Michael Flynn and documents related to his security clearance ," according to their statement. They wrote there are missing documents , such as emails to Kushner on WikiLeaks and a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" that Kushner forwarded to another campaign official.

JUST WATCHED Senate requests more documents from Kushner Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Senate requests more documents from Kushner 01:37

5. Elephant trophies

The Trump administration will soon allow the importation of African elephant trophies , and some folks are ticked off about it. The decision means Americans will be able to hunt elephants in Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Fish and Wildlife service said the move will help the two countries' management plans for the elephants and generate some revenue. But animal rights groups are outraged and note that restrictions against this sort of thing were made in 2014 because of big drops in the African elephant population

JUST WATCHED US to allow some imports of elephant trophies Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US to allow some imports of elephant trophies 01:48

NUMBER OF THE DAY

210,000

That's the total number of gallons of oil leaked from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota. The pipeline's been shut down as crews work to find the cause of the leak.

JUST WATCHED The Keystone pipeline debate in 2 mins Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Keystone pipeline debate in 2 mins 01:47

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

RIP, Lil Peep

JUST WATCHED Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Rapper Lil Peep dead at 21 01:00

Good timing

The president of the American Heart Association picked a pretty good spot to have a heart attack -- right in the middle of the group's conference.

Galactic getaway

JUST WATCHED Newly discovered exoplanet could support life Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Newly discovered exoplanet could support life 01:50

Tough truck

Tesla's latest is an electric semi-truck that can go 500 miles on a single charge, but the real buzz is over its futuristic, sci-fi bad guy look.

CNN NEWS QUIZ

Total Recall, CNN's weekly news quiz, to test your knowledge. Where is the newest nation located? North America, Asia, Europe, or outer space? Go to, CNN's weekly news quiz, to test your knowledge.

AND FINALLY ...

We don't know you that well, so ...