Boy orphaned by California shooting knew and feared gunman

Story highlights Boy survived along with his classmates and teachers at school

Gunman shot and killed boy's father and grandmother before heading to the school

Corning, California (CNN) Seven-year-old Gage did what the teachers said. He knew the drill.

A whistle blows. You go into lockdown. Go inside. Get real quiet. Hide under the desk.

A gunman had emerged outside Rancho Tehama Elementary School in Northern California. He fired at the building. He got closer, and fired some more.

Gage said he heard his class door being jostled. It was the bad man outside. He was trying to get in.

The locked door kept the gunman out Tuesday morning, and Gage survived along with his classmates and teachers. The gunman was a man Gage knew and feared: his neighbor Kevin Jason Neal.

Read More