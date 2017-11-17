Story highlights Tennis star marries Reddit Co-founder in New Orleans

(CNN) Serena Williams' eventful year continues.

After winning the Australian Open while pregnant in January and giving birth to her first child in September, the tennis superstar has now married Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, at a star-studded wedding in New Orleans.

The couple, who first met in Rome in 2015 and announced their engagement in December last year, tied the knot on Thursday in front of around 250 guests, including some big celebrity names like Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian West and Eva Longoria.

American Vogue editor, Dame Anna Wintour, was also in attendance -- the magazine has an exclusive photo deal for the event so guests were not allowed to take in cell phones or cameras.

Held at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, the wedding is reported to have been themed on Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," with guests walking in to the sound of one of the movie's famous songs "Be Our Guest."