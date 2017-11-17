White House blasts Russia for vetoing UN investigation into Syria chemical weapons

Story highlights In April, more than 80 people were killed in a sarin attack

A report determined the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the attack

Washington (CNN) The White House blasted Russia in a statement Friday for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution on an independent group investigating the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said in the statement, "Russia has sent a clear message."

"It does not value the lives of the victims of chemical weapons attacks or respect reasonable standards of international conduct regarding the use of such weapons," she wrote in the statement.

Russia decided Thursday to veto the resolution, which would have renewed a mandate for the Joint Investigative Mechanism. On Friday, Russia again vetoed a UN resolution to extend the mandate of the international inspections group.

It's the third veto of an extension for the chemical weapons investigators in the past month.