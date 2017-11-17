Washington (CNN) The top Republican in the Senate plans to urge President Donald Trump to help contain the damage in the Alabama Senate race, though administration officials cautioned that Trump remains hesitant to get involved as the scandal surrounding Roy Moore grows.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to deliver a memo to the White House that spells out ways the December 12 special election could be delayed, including by applying pressure to Alabama's Republican governor, the officials said.

But the memo, which was still in the works Thursday and Friday, appears unlikely to convince Trump -- who has been notably mum on the topic -- to intervene in the race.

The White House expects McConnell to urge the White House in the memo to pressure Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to delay next month's special election to undercut the support that Moore, who is facing allegations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls, is receiving from Alabama Republicans, a senior administration official said. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ivey, however, has already publicly rejected calls to delay the election and has told White House emissaries as much in informal conversations, a source familiar with the calls told CNN. And the senior administration official -- while cautioning that things can change quickly with Trump — said it was highly unlikely the President or White House officials will press Ivey to delay the contest.

