Tillerson urges speedy return to civilian government in Zimbabwe

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed concern Friday over the apparent military coup in Zimbabwe, urging "a quick return to civilian rule in that country in accordance with their constitution."

Speaking at a ministerial meeting on trade, security and governance in Africa at the State Department, Tillerson told his counterparts from the region, "Zimbabwe has an opportunity to set itself on a new path, one that must include democratic elections and respect for human rights."

"Ultimately," he emphasized, "the people of Zimbabwe must choose their government."

Early Wednesday, Zimbabwe's military leaders seized control of the country, placing the 93-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, under house arrest.

The State Department has been closely monitoring the situation, as officials in the southern African nation attempt to negotiate a power transition, which Mugabe is so far resisting, according to a government source

