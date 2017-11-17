Rep. Deutch on sexual harassment allegations: 'This is a moment of reckoning'

(CNN) As the number of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men have grown over the past few weeks, they've spread from Hollywood to Washington, D.C., where Sen. Al Franken is one of the latest to be accused. According to Rep. Ted Deutch, this is a "moment of reckoning."

In a Friday morning appearance on CNN's "New Day," Deutch told anchor John Berman that he found the recently released photo of Franken appearing to grab the breasts of a sleeping woman "absolutely revolting."

Franken issued two apologies when the photo -- and an account of an alleged forced kiss -- was released by Leeann Tweeden on Thursday. Many of his congressional colleagues have called for a Senate ethics investigation, to which Franken has agreed.

Deutch, D-Florida, is the ranking member on the House Ethics Committee. He explained how the investigation will progress in the Senate.

"I assume what they will do is they will start with that photo, which is absolutely revolting. They'll then want to understand. They'll investigate further what happened in connection with that episode. They'll spend time trying to figure out if there are other episodes."

