(CNN) Senate Republicans are poised to return after the Thanksgiving break and begin debating their tax bill on the floor, but don't expect the body to move forward without a bit more controversy.

That leaves Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with little room to lose anyone else. To pass their bill, Senate Republicans need a majority of the vote, which means they can lose only one more member assuming Johnson stays a "no." Already, Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, has said she has deep reservations about including a repeal of Obamacare's individual coverage mandate in the tax bill.

"I personally think that it complicates tax reform," Collins told reporters earlier this week.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, remains a wild card on the bill and leadership is watching Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona, who have expressed concerns in the past about adding to the federal budget deficit with tax cuts and aren't running for re-election in 2018.