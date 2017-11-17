(CNN)During a week where Congress is examining its own policies regarding sexual harassment settlements, one lawmaker wants to use Republicans' plans to overhaul the US tax code to eliminate a loophole for corporations to deduct expenses related to such settlements.
Currently, the IRS allows companies to deduct business expenses that are "both ordinary and necessary." Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, says that law is ambiguous, meaning the American taxpayer could effectively be subsidizing the cost of covering up illegal behavior, and he's found at least one Democrat who thinks this is an issue as well.
"It is just unbelievable to me that we would have taxpayers subsidizing rapists to give hush money to victims of crime," he said.
His amendment didn't make it into the House tax bill that cleared the chamber Thursday, nor did it make the Senate finance committee's version of the bill that advanced to the floor. However, it's possible such changes could be added later in the legislative process.
Buck is not pointing to specific examples, but says the potential is there -- so he wrote an amendment to the House tax bill to close that loophole.
Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, included such an amendment during the Senate Finance Committee's markup process that would have banned companies from deducting legal fees or settlements related to sexual harassment or abuse -- but only "if such payments are subject to a nondisclosure agreement."
Buck says that doesn't go far enough.
"If we said, you can write this off as long as you don't have a non disclosure agreement, then I just don't think Americans will tolerate that," he said.
Despite having bipartisan support from Menendez and Finance Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, the amendment ultimately was not included in the bill that was passed late Thursday night by the Senate finance committee.
There is still a chance similar legislation could be added in the Senate before the floor vote, or if the House and Senate lawmakers meet in conference to merge the bills passed in each chamber.
If that fails, Buck promised to introduce tougher stand-alone legislation on the topic.
A growing chorus of lawmakers are calling for Republican candidate Roy Moore to drop out of the Senate race in Alabama, after he was accused of sexual abuse involving teenagers when he was in his 30s. On Thursday, Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, apologized for a 2006 incident after a woman said he groped her and kissed her without her consent before he was a senator.
Asked about Moore, Buck said, "Roy Moore knows what he did and if he did what he has been alleged to have done, he should not be running for the United States Senate."