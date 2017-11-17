US Navy admits aircrew drew penis in the sky

Warning: This story contains an image some may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

Washington (CNN) In case there was any doubt, the US Navy has confirmed that there is "zero training value" in drawing penises in the sky.

Navy officials were faced with an unusual controversy after residents of Okanogan County, Washington noticed a sky drawing many said looked like male genitalia on Thursday.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

"US Navy air crew, flying an F/A-18 Growler (Electronic Attack Aircraft) assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 130 based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., flew an air pattern over Okanogan County, Washington, on Thursday, November 16, that left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground," Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell said.

Several individuals also took to social media to post photos of the phallic drawing.

One mother told news outlet KREM 2 that she was upset that she might have to explain to her young children what the images were.

