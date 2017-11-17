Kushner attorney fires back at Senate Judiciary Committee

(CNN) The attorney for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is pushing back against the Senate Judiciary Committee after the panel accused Kushner of not disclosing key documents.

In a letter Friday to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California, attorney Abbe Lowell wrote that there were no "missing documents" as the committee has alleged, while criticizing the panel's leaders for going to the media on Thursday with their accusations.

"I would have assumed that, if there were any questions about our productions or exchanges, that would have been communicated to me directly before you made this a media event," Lowell wrote.

A day earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee leaders sent Kushner a letter stating that their panel had not been provided documents about WikiLeaks, a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite," and communications with Sergei Millian, who is president of the US-based Russian American Chamber of Commerce. The Washington Post reported in March that Millian could be a source in the Trump-Russia dossier.

The judiciary letter also raised concerns about Kushner's security clearance documents and the committee transcripts of Kushner's previous interviews with the Senate and House intelligence committees.

