Washington (CNN) A group of Alabama Republican women led by Kayla Moore gathered Friday to defend her husband, Senate nominee Roy Moore, in the wake of sexual allegations against him.

Seven women besides Kayla Moore served as character witnesses for Roy Moore on Friday, pushing back on allegations that the 70-year-old candidate had pursued sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his early thirties -- and blaming the media and the Republican establishment for spreading lies about him.

"We're in a battle," Kayla Moore said, addressing members of the media from the steps of a courthouse. "Who knew?"

She blamed the Washington establishment for attacking her husband and called him "an officer and a gentleman."

A number of the other women who spoke said they had known the Moores for years.

