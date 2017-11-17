Washington (CNN) Standing before a friendly audience of conservative lawyers Friday afternoon at the Mayflower Hotel, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the elephant in the room.

"Is Ambassador Kislyak in the room?" Sessions joked, causing roars of laughter throughout the banquet hall. "Any Russians?"

The attorney general's dealings with Russian officials, including former ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, have loomed large over his 11-month tenure at the Justice Department. But Sessions had a bounce in his step Friday as he took aim at "judicial activism" of judges legislating from the bench and took a moment to tick through the changes he's made to return Justice Department to the "rule of law" in a wide-ranging speech at Federalist Society's national convention.

"Elections really do have consequences," Sessions said with a smile.

"Judicial activism puts the prejudices and politics of the judge about the law, making him into a Constitutional Convention unto himself," he added.

Read More