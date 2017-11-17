Story highlights Democrats running for governor called on him to resign after Politico's report

Female ex-staffers claimed 'persistent inappropriate comments' and 'leering'

Miami (CNN) The head of Florida's Democratic Party resigned Friday on the heels of a Politico report alleging he had engaged in inappropriate and demeaning behavior toward women.

Stephen Bittel, who was elected party chairman in January, became just the latest powerful man embroiled in controversy after being publicly accused of behaving inappropriately toward women.

Based on interviews with six female former staffers or consultants, Politico reported Bittel "created an unprofessional workplace environment for women that include(d) persistent inappropriate comments, leering at young women and even inviting them on his private jet."

One former party staffer said "it became a policy that women, especially junior staff, were never to be left alone with him in his office, plane or house."

CNN cannot independently verify Politico's report, but Bittel, who "has been involved in progressive political activism for the past 40 years," according to his biography on the state party's website, sent a statement to CNN saying he was "deeply sorry" for his comments and actions.

Read More