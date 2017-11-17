Rep. Dingell says she was groped by 'prominent historical person' in the '80s

Story highlights The Michigan Democrat told CNN's "New Day" that a senator made unwanted advances

Washington (CNN) Rep. Debbie Dingell recounted on Friday decades-old instances when a "prominent historical person" groped her and that a former senator acted inappropriately toward her.

The Michigan Democrat told CNN's "New Day" that the person, whom she did not name, tried to put his hand up her skirt despite the fact that she was married at the time. Separately, she recounted that a senator, whom she also did not name, made unwanted advances toward her, though she didn't provide details.

"I was in a first-year marriage so it tells you how long ago it was. Historical figure. The hand kept going up my leg. I took it off. A woman member recognized what was happening and got up from the table and said, 'Switch places.' You know, we watch out for each other," Dingell recalled. "He would be aggressive, not only towards me, everybody on Capitol Hill knew it. I just happened to be one of these people. I was with a prominent historical person, and I'm not going to name who this person is."

Female lawmakers, staff and interns have told CNN that there is a pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment on Capitol Hill. Earlier this week, Reps. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, and Barbara Comstock, a Virginia Republican, accused sitting male lawmakers of sexual harassment and misconduct, including an allegation that a male lawmaker exposed his genitals to a female staffer.

Dingell said she personally has experienced "too many" stories of unwelcome advances from men during her career. While she said she's been luckier than most, she shied away from naming any names, alluding to a pervading culture of fear.

