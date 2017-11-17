Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will vote for Roy Moore

(CNN) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she plans to vote for Republican Roy Moore in the state's Senate special election on December 12.

Speaking with reporters in Alabama, Ivey said she has "no reason to disbelieve" the women who have accused Moore of sexual abuse.

"I certainly have no reason to disbelieve any of them. The timing is a little curious, but at the same time, I have no reason to disbelieve them," Ivey said.

Still, she said, she'll vote for Moore.

"I will cast my ballot on December the 12, and I do believe that the nominee of the party is the one I'll vote for," Ivey said.

