Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — who holds what was once Hillary Clinton's seat — just placed herself at the forefront of a Democratic re-evaluation of Bill Clinton's legacy.

Asked by The New York Times whether Clinton should have resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations during his time in the Oval Office, Gillibrand said, " Yes, I think that is the appropriate response ."

An aide clarified to the newspaper that Gillibrand had meant Clinton would need to resign if his inappropriate relationship with an intern had happened in the current era.

"Things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances there should be a very different reaction," Gillibrand told the newspaper. "And I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him."