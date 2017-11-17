Kurt Bardella is a political commentator and former spokesperson for Breitbart News and Republican members of the House and Senate. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Retreat isn't in Steve Bannon's DNA -- even when it's in his own best interest.

What's unfolding in Alabama with Roy Moore's Senate campaign is a pivotal and potentially defining moment for Brand Bannon.

In Moore, Bannon showed that a racist, homophobic, xenophobic old, white guy could contend for a United States Senate seat, bolstered by the Breitbart audience that contains more than its share of, you guessed it, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, old, white guys.

Bannon's ambitions for the 2018 midterms were dependent on momentum for Roy Moore and illustrating that he could find and recruit candidates that would avoid the Todd Akin, Sharon Angle and Christine O'Donnell traps from years past. Now, that rationale has been obliterated. Bannon is already set up to be the fall guy whether Moore wins or loses.

Quite frankly, Moore could still win (which tells me I wish we could swap Alabama for Puerto Rico as a state but I digress).

In spite of this, Politico reports that sources familiar with Bannon's thinking say, "It is 100% fake news that Steve Bannon would abandon Judge Moore" and that "he is standing with Judge Moore through thick and through thin."

The only thing I think that could convince Bannon to retreat, is if his financial benefactors , the Mercers, order him to disavow Moore. Even after they abandoned Milo Yiannopoulos, it makes you wonder how comfortable they are with their front man being so closely associated with an alleged sexual predator.

Bannon isn't just standing by Roy Moore, he's running interference for him -- reportedly going so far as to intervene with Sean Hannity to convince him to abandon his announced intentions to dump Moore.

I know from experience that Steve loves a fight, especially one where everyone tells him he can't win.

However, his refusal to retreat from this battle could cost him the war he plans on waging in 2018.

The damage to Brand Bannon is done and is devastating.

Going forward, Bannon should worry that if he isn't careful, his endorsement may someday carry a stigma, not totally unlike the kind of baggage you would get from accepting the support of ex-KKK Leader David Duke or fellow racist Richard Spencer.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

When Duke and Spencer openly support a candidate, that campaign gets besieged with questions about whether they support a racist agenda and are called upon to speak out and condemn them.

That's what the future holds for any political candidate who solicits or receives Steve Bannon's public support.