On Franken, Trump shouldn't have gone there

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.



(CNN) This commentary contains graphic language.

When Donald Trump finally tweeted, after days of silence, about a case of sexual harassment, it wasn't about the shocking stories of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and teenage women, but about Minnesota's Sen. Al Franken.

And while Franken's conduct is appalling (it came with photographic evidence showing Franken appearing to grope the breasts of a sleeping Leeann Tweeden), the presidential tweet offered a revealing insight into Donald Trump's own thoughts about women.

Moore and Franken are just two of many men in politics and entertainment whose reputations and power have been damaged by sexual misconduct allegations. Franken, a former comedian, is the first in this current wave to have worked in both realms. This is something he has in common with President Trump.