Move over, Indiana Jones: Physicists are the new tomb raiders

Don Lincoln, a senior physicist at Fermilab , does research using the Large Hadron Collider . He is the author of "The Large Hadron Collider: The Extraordinary Story of the Higgs Boson and Other Things That Will Blow Your Mind," and produces a series of science education videos. Follow him on Facebook . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Indiana Jones is forever imprinted in our collective consciousness as a quintessential tomb raider. With a jaunty fedora and a leather whip, he careens across the Egyptian desert, discovering long-lost ancient secrets. Everybody knows how it works.

Muons will pass through the pyramid, and some of them will be stopped by the rock. However, if there were a large empty space inside the pyramid, the muons would pass through the void without losing energy. Physicists would then detect more muons than one would expect if the pyramid were solid.

Muon detectors were placed inside the pyramid in the Queen's Chamber and another smaller room. Using two detectors allowed the scientists to create a stereoscopic image of the interior of the pyramid. Then the physicists waited. Muons hit the Earth at a rate of about 10,000 per minute through every square meter. Physicists had to scan in every direction, and consequently the data collection took months. When the data were analyzed, they discovered a huge and previously undiscovered empty space in the pyramid. It was about as large as the Grand Gallery (about 100 feet long) and located above it.

It is unlikely that this empty space is full of gold and riches like those found when King Tutankhamun's tomb was uncovered. Indeed, it is probably a structural feature to protect the Grand Gallery. To make a blindingly obvious statement, rock is heavy. To protect the King's Chamber, the pyramid's designers built a series of crude chambers above it. The shape of the rooms deflected the weight of the overlying rock around the King's Chamber, ensuring that the roof didn't collapse. It is thought the newly discovered void serves a similar purpose to protect the Grand Gallery.

Perhaps one of the most interesting consequences of this scientific success is that it was made possible by technologies more commonly associated with such large experiments as those that discovered the Higgs boson at the CERN laboratory in Switzerland. The subatomic world is helping to illuminate ancient mysteries.

And this isn't the only time the technique of using muons to see the unseeable has been employed. While the Great Pyramid discovery was repeated three times, with three different technologies, one of them has an interesting history. In March 2011, an enormous earthquake devastated northeast Japan, badly damaging the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Deadly radiation made it impossible for engineers to inspect the inside of the reactor core, so remote viewing was needed.

Using strips of plastic scintillator pioneered and produced at Fermilab, America's flagship particle physics laboratory, researchers were able to scan the reactor. Scintillator is a substance that gives a blink of light when hit by the passage of muons. That light is then converted to electricity, digitized, and can be analyzed by computers.

Using hundreds of these strips, Japanese nuclear scientists were able to identify the location of molten radioactive material inside the devastated power plant. And it's a very small world. As it happens, I was the first scientist to evaluate this detector technology independently when the Fermilab group was developing it back in the mid-1990s.

When these detectors had completed their work at Fukushima, they were brought to Egypt for their next job, and, as we have seen, they were instrumental in this important study of the Great Pyramid.

One of the things I like best about science is the cross-pollination of ideas and techniques. A method that is used to unlock the secrets of the universe can also be employed for other goals. Beyond nuclear power plants and searches for Egyptian antiquities, muon detectors have been used to study the movement of magma inside volcanoes and even for quick scanning of cargo containers for the Department of Homeland Security.

So what's next? The recent announcement isn't very precise. The void was identified and its basic size determined. But the resolution of the measurement is relatively poor.

There is no known access to this empty space, although some have suggested drilling a hole perhaps an inch wide and using fiber optics and maybe drones to investigate. However, it is possible to do a better job with the muon-based remote viewing technique.

Scientists will need to make larger and higher precision detectors to ascertain the dimensions and shape of the empty space better. Researchers across the world, including my colleagues at Fermilab, are having intense conversations and generating proposals for improved detectors to shed more light on this interesting discovery. Heck, it's so interesting, I'm thinking of joining them.

I wonder how I would look in a fedora?