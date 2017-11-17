Beirut (CNN) All around the Lebanese capital of Beirut, posters of Prime Minister Saad Hariri have gone up proclaiming "Kulna ma'ak" -- "We are all with you." They don't seem to be an endorsement of Hariri as a politician; rather, they appear to be an expression of solidarity with man whom the Lebanese believe is in "captivity" in Saudi Arabia. It's a rare moment in Lebanon when country comes before sect.

On Sunday night, when Hariri went on Lebanese television for the first time to explain his sudden resignation a week earlier, he looked exhausted. "I wanted to make a positive shock for the Lebanese people so the people know how dangerous the situation we are in," he said.

Indeed, his resignation, made via the Saudi-funded news channel Al-Arabiya from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, was a shock. Nothing like that had ever happened before. He accused Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, of destabilizing his country and the region. He claimed there was a threat against his life.

But some in Lebanon, including the widely-supported President, have indicated they believe there was a different explanation -- that Saudi Arabia was somehow behind Hariri's resignation, irritated that he hadn't done more to stand up to Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed faction that shares power in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia firmly denies the claim. But if Hariri's former backers in Riyadh hoped that his removal would prompt a groundswell against Hezbollah, or its allies in Riyadh's longtime Gulf rival Iran, they would have been disappointed. No such groundswell emerged.

