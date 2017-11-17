Iraqi forces launch operation to liberate last ISIS-held town

Story highlights Operation could push ISIS from their last known location in Iraq

The militant group once controlled more than 34,000 square miles of territory

(CNN) Iraqi forces have begun a large-scale operation to liberate the town of Rawa from ISIS, one of the militant group's last footholds in the country.

"Rawa's liberation operations began at dawn today," Iraq's Joint Operation Command (IJOC) said in a statement.

A spokesman for the command told CNN engineers had laid down a pontoon bridge across the Euphrates River to allow Iraqi forces to cross near the outskirts of the town.

Located in Anbar province in the Euphrates valley, Rawa is the last known Iraqi town still held by ISIS militants. Recapturing it would mean ISIS has been defeated in all of the country's towns and cities.

ISIS on the brink