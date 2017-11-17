Breaking News

11 things you'll fight over this Thanksgiving (besides politics)

By Brandon Griggs, CNN

Updated 11:17 AM ET, Fri November 17, 2017

Some say: The Thanksgiving meal is a midafternoon ritual, allowing plenty of time for kids, cleanup, a turkey-coma nap and snacking on leftovers. No, thanks: It's more civilized to sit down at 6 or 7 p.m. when the candles are flickering, the wine is flowing and the mood is more festive.
Some say: Whether you're prepping side dishes in the kitchen or crashed on the couch, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m.-noon ET this year on NBC) is an annual tradition. No, thanks: We can't stuff our faces with 4,000 calories without first getting out of the house for a walk, a hike or a game of touch football. Gotta earn that turkey!
Some say: Well, you roast it in the oven, of course. But wait: What about deep-frying it? Or even cooking it on the grill? Both options free up your oven for other dishes. And: Brining? (It makes the meat juicier.) Or no brining? (It makes the skin soggy.) And the vegetarians at your gathering will have other ideas.
Some say: You cook the stuffing (some crazy folks call it dressing) inside the turkey, where the juices add more flavor. That's why it's called stuffing. No, thanks: Roasting it separately improves air circulation in the turkey, letting it cook more evenly. And stuffing in a turkey is at risk for being undercooked. We'd rather not poison our guests, thank you.
Some say: Mash 'em! And don't skimp on the gravy. But ... With roasted garlic? Or without? No, thanks: Give us whipped sweet potatoes any day, topped with a browned marshmallow crust. Or maybe: Potato casserole? Scalloped potatoes au gratin? So many tater options -- and potential arguments.
Some say: You make it on the stove from fresh cranberries, orange juice and other ingredients. No, thanks: That's too much work. The jellied stuff in the can is just fine.
Some say: Everyone sits together, at one huge table. It teaches children good manners, helps everyone get to know each other and doesn't make kids feel like second-class citizens. No, thanks: Give the kids their own table, where they won't be bored trying to talk to Aunt Myrtle.
Some say: Homemade pumpkin pie, with whipped cream on top. Nothing else will do. No, thanks: Pumpkin, ugh. Pecan pie is tastier. But: Neither is as satisfying as a fresh-baked apple or cherry pie. With vanilla ice cream. Then again: Pie is boring! Try a pumpkin cheesecake.
Some say: No! We will enjoy our meal, and each other's company, without distractions. Well, it depends: Is your NFL team playing? (We're looking at you, Vikings, Lions, Steelers, Colts, Cowboys and Redskins fans.) Then it's OK -- as long as the sound is muted.
Some say: Again, no! (See the TV rules.) Put the blasted things away for once. Not so fast: Like it or not, our phones have become extensions of our conversations. We use them to show each other photos, to exchange information, to settle arguments. Let them stay, in moderation.
Some say: Absolutely not! Despite what Macy's, Best Buy, Target and Walmart say, Thanksgiving Day is NOT for shopping. Then again: Why not get a jump on those Black Friday crowds? By Thanksgiving night, we're all sick of our relatives anyway.
Story highlights

  • Many people have strong opinions about how things should be done on Thanksgiving
  • Nobody wants to squabble on a holiday, but some family feuds are inevitable

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2015.

(CNN)As we all know, Thanksgiving isn't always the harmonious holiday it's sometimes made out to be.

Stick a bunch of relatives together in the same house, add menu planning and alcohol, and things can get a little snippy.
Many people have strong opinions about how to cook the turkey, what side dishes to serve and who has to clean up. Family traditions die hard, and new ideas aren't always welcome.
    "I know you don't like creamed pearled onions, but we've had creamed pearled onions at our Thanksgiving table since I was a little girl, and we're not about to stop now. I had to suffer, so we're all going to suffer."
    And don't get us started on the potatoes.
    Your Thanksgiving do-ahead list
    Then there are broader questions of Thanksgiving Day etiquette. Some families break out the fine china and dress up for dinner, while others eat on paper plates in front of the TV.
    Some of us watch football while others hold annual viewings of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." (Those aren't pillows! Still funny every time.)
    And, as stores open earlier and earlier to chase those Black Friday dollars, there's even a formerly unheard-of question for families to grapple with: Is it OK to go holiday shopping on Thanksgiving?
    Nobody wants to squabble on a holiday, but some family feuds are inevitable. See our gallery above for the things you're most likely to bicker about on Thursday. And no, you shouldn't ever go holiday shopping on Thanksgiving.
    Don't fear the vegan at your Thanksgiving table