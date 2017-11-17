11 things you'll fight over this Thanksgiving (besides politics)

Story highlights Many people have strong opinions about how things should be done on Thanksgiving

Nobody wants to squabble on a holiday, but some family feuds are inevitable

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2015.

(CNN) As we all know, Thanksgiving isn't always the harmonious holiday it's sometimes made out to be.

Stick a bunch of relatives together in the same house, add menu planning and alcohol, and things can get a little snippy.

Many people have strong opinions about how to cook the turkey, what side dishes to serve and who has to clean up. Family traditions die hard, and new ideas aren't always welcome.

"I know you don't like creamed pearled onions, but we've had creamed pearled onions at our Thanksgiving table since I was a little girl, and we're not about to stop now. I had to suffer, so we're all going to suffer."

And don't get us started on the potatoes.

