Story highlights Colorado is spending $10,000 to train and equip K-9 officers with Narcan for dogs

Police dogs are at risk for overdoses, just like human officers

(CNN) Officer Brian Laas remembers the scene with vivid clarity -- it was earlier this fall, and he, along with his four-legged partner Rudy, had been called to a home in suburban Denver with a warrant for the arrest of one person who lived there.

Inside, the Arvada Police officer found a home so disheveled, it was difficult to take a single stride without stepping on the piles of clothes, food, trash and dog feces strewn across the floor. Rudy was there to sniff out the suspect. He found her hiding at the back of the garage, under piles of clothes and trash that nearly reached the ceiling.

Arvada Police Officer Brian Laas and his four-legged partner, Rudy.

"It's a condition that most people couldn't imagine living in, to work through that to find somebody," said Laas.

There were also used needles, knives and drugs -- loose narcotics -- scattered amongst the filth and on the furniture.

Situations such as this can be dangerous for officers, and especially for their canine partners. That's because the drugs police are finding on the street -- heroin fentanyl , carfentanil and others -- have become terrifyingly potent. So potent that merely touching them or inhaling just a few grains can be deadly for both humans and dogs. The risk of inhalation is especially high for police dogs, because they use their noses for a living.

