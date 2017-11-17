Story highlights Chapecoense beat Vitoria 2-1 to avoid relegation

19 players were killed in plane crash last year

Survivor goalkeeper returns to full training

(CNN) Less than a year after most of their players and staff were killed in a plane crash, Brazilian football club Chapecoense has secured its place in the country's first division.

The club, which lost 19 first-team players in the November 28 tragedy last year, rejected the offer of relegation immunity earlier in the season and Thursday's 2-1 win over Vitoria secured their Serie A league status with three games remaining.

'So much more than three points'

Chapecoense had to fight from a goal down to take all three points and, fittingly, the match-winning goal was scored by Tulio de Melo, a striker who had returned to his old club in the wake of the plane crash.

Tulio de Mello celebrates his goal that secured Chapecoense's place in Brazil's top division

The 32-year-old had played alongside most of those who perished during his original spell at the club in 2015.

Read More