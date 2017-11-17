Salerno, Italy (CNN) Twenty-six matching coffins for the mostly nameless victims of the latest Mediterranean migrant disaster were lined up in two rows in the center of the main cemetery in Salerno in southern Italy on Friday.

Local representatives from the Muslim and Catholic communities blessed each coffin. Local students, refugees and survivors of the incident that killed the Nigerian victims laid white roses on their coffins. Ten were interred in Salerno. The others were put in hearses and taken to area cemeteries.

The 26 women and girls were in a rubber dinghy that capsized in the Mediterranean on November 5. Also on board were 150 or more other people, according to Salerno chief prosecutor Corrado Lembo, who says as many as 100 people are considered missing.

People touch the coffins after the memorial service.

The Spanish vessel Cantabria brought the bodies to Salerno with the 64 survivors of the shipwreck, along with 400 migrants who had been rescued in operations off the coast of Libya.

Monsignor Antonio De Luca, who presided over the ceremony, told the crowds that had gathered that the 26 women and girls and the two "creations of nature" -- two of the victims were pregnant, one in the fifth month and the other at six weeks -- died looking for a better life.

Read More