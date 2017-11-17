'Mudbound' lifts Netflix with look at race, class divides

(CNN) Elevating Netflix's theatrical game, "Mudbound" is a powerful and absorbing film, one that does a splendid job of preserving its literary voice while painting a densely layered portrait of two families -- one white, one black -- in World War II-era Mississippi.

Director Dee Rees (sharing script credit with Virgil Williams) brings Hillary Jordan's book to life with an ease that often eludes such page-to-screen transfers. It's a movie where the narration shifts among characters, making the audience privy to inner thoughts they would otherwise be hard-pressed to articulate.

The result is a story filled with longing and pain, but which also finds unlikely bonds as it contemplates the grim racial history of the Jim Crow South and the war's aftermath.

"Mudbound" moves at a methodical pace -- basically approximating its rural, mid-20th century environs -- but with a constant sense of purpose, imbued with a strong sense of foreboding.

Harboring dreams of getting ahead, Henry McAllan (Jason Clarke) relocates his wife Laura (Carey Mulligan) and children from Memphis to Mississippi. The move, however, doesn't go as planned, bringing the struggling McAllans into close contact with the Jacksons, Hap (Rob Morgan) and Florence (Mary J. Blige), African-American sharecroppers whose sprawling brood survives by working the land.

