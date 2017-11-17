Latin Grammys 2017: The winners list

Story highlights
- "Despacito" is big winner of the night with four trophies
- Justin Bieber wins his first Latin Grammy
(CNN)Latin music had its biggest night with the 2017 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.
Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez hosted Thursday night's ceremonies at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The evening cemented that 2017 has been the year of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
The pair took home four trophies for their hit "Despacito," including both record and song of the year.
The remix of the song won best urban fusion/performance and earned their collaborator Justin Bieber his first Latin Grammy.
Here's a list of some of the winners:
Record of the year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"
Album of the year
Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta -- "Salsa Big Band"
Song of the year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"
Best new artist
Vicente García
Best contemporary pop vocal album
Shakira -- "El Dorado"
Best urban fusion/performance
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)"
Best urban music album
Residente -- "Residente"
Best urban song
Residente -- "Somos Anormales"
Best rock album
Diamante Eléctrico -- "La Gran Oscilación"
Best pop/rock album
Juanes -- "Mis Planes Son Amarte"
Best rock song
Tie: Diamante Eléctrico -- "Déjala Rodar" and Andrés Calamaro -- "La Noche"
Best alternative music album
Café Tacvba -- "Jei Beibi"
Best alternative song
Mon Laferte -- "Amárrame (ft. Juanes)"
Producer of the year
Eduardo Cabra
Best short-form music video
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"
Best long-form music video
Natalia Lafourcade -- "Musas"
For the full list of winners, visit LatinGrammy.com.