Latin Grammys 2017: The winners list

Justin Bieber wins his first Latin Grammy

(CNN) Latin music had its biggest night with the 2017 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez hosted Thursday night's ceremonies at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The evening cemented that 2017 has been the year of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The pair took home four trophies for their hit "Despacito," including both record and song of the year.

The remix of the song won best urban fusion/performance and earned their collaborator Justin Bieber his first Latin Grammy.

