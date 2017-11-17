Breaking News

Latin Grammys 2017: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Fri November 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Luis Fonsi accepts the record of the year award for &quot;Despacito&quot; on Thursday night at the Latin Grammys.
Luis Fonsi accepts the record of the year award for "Despacito" on Thursday night at the Latin Grammys.

Story highlights

  • "Despacito" is big winner of the night with four trophies
  • Justin Bieber wins his first Latin Grammy

(CNN)Latin music had its biggest night with the 2017 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez hosted Thursday night's ceremonies at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The evening cemented that 2017 has been the year of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
    The pair took home four trophies for their hit "Despacito," including both record and song of the year.
    The remix of the song won best urban fusion/performance and earned their collaborator Justin Bieber his first Latin Grammy.
    Read More
    Here's a list of some of the winners:

    Record of the year

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"

    Album of the year

    Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta -- "Salsa Big Band"

    Song of the year

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"

    Best new artist

    Vicente García

    Best contemporary pop vocal album

    Shakira -- "El Dorado"

    Best urban fusion/performance

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)"

    Best urban music album

    Residente -- "Residente"

    Best urban song

    Residente -- "Somos Anormales"

    Best rock album

    Diamante Eléctrico -- "La Gran Oscilación"

    Best pop/rock album

    Juanes -- "Mis Planes Son Amarte"

    Best rock song

    Tie: Diamante Eléctrico -- "Déjala Rodar" and Andrés Calamaro -- "La Noche"

    Best alternative music album

    Café Tacvba -- "Jei Beibi"

    Best alternative song

    Mon Laferte -- "Amárrame (ft. Juanes)"

    Producer of the year

    Eduardo Cabra

    Best short-form music video

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"

    Best long-form music video

    Natalia Lafourcade -- "Musas"
    For the full list of winners, visit LatinGrammy.com.