'Jim & Andy' captures Jim Carrey's deep dive into Andy Kaufman

(CNN) Tales about tortured artists (and comedians in particular) are a dime a dozen. Yet "Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond" -- a Netflix documentary about Jim Carrey's total immersion into the role of Andy Kaufman while making the 1998 biopic "Man on the Moon" -- somehow feels utterly fresh, presenting the toll paid by two eccentric comedic geniuses for the price of one.

Culled from 100 hours of footage shot throughout the movie's filming, and augmented by recent interviews, director Chris Smith's movie strongly suggests that the method approach Carrey used in making that movie -- which included never breaking character, on or off the set -- has stuck with him to this day.

At the time one of the world's biggest box-office draws, it subtly explains why we haven't seen as much of Carrey. Indeed, listening to him now, it sounds as if parts of Kaufman are still bouncing around inside his head.

Kaufman, of course, was a comic like few others, featuring an act that possessed a peculiar current of performance art, designed as much to confuse and perplex as elicit laughs. Carrey embraced very aspect of that, down to baiting wrestler Jerry Lawler -- who had famously body-slammed Kaufman during a stunt match -- during the filming, to the point where a confused Lawler wanted to mop the floor with him too.

Kaufman's shtick was further complicated by his Tony Clifton character, a persona into which he periodically disappeared, and which his pal, Bob Zmuda, also played with near-equal facility. That created almost surreal moments, where folks wondered how Kaufman could seemingly be in two places at once. (The documentary adds the subtitle "Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton," perhaps just to bedevil poor souls marketing the DVD.)

