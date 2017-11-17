American Music Awards 2017: What to watch for

(CNN) The 45th American Music Awards are Sunday, and here's what you need to know to get you in the groove:

Where

The awards show will be at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

When

It will air live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

Who's hosting?

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is set to bring the funny as this year's host.

It will be a family affair, with her mother, the legendary Diana Ross, set to perform and also receive a lifetime achievement award.

The nominees

Bruno Mars is leading the pack with eight nominations, followed by Ed Sheeran, Drake, the Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd with five each.

Performers

Get ready for the epic teaming of Kelly Clarkson and Pink.

The singers both have new albums out and are set to perform together.

They seem as excited as their fans are about singing together.

After Clarkson tweeted, "Gonna play it super cool whilst singing with @Pink this Sunday at the #AMAs...but know on the inside I will be freaking the &$@! out," Pink responded with "You're joking! I am humbly prepared to be outsung:) I adore you and I cannot wait."

You're joking! I am humbly prepared to be outsung:) I adore you and I cannot wait. https://t.co/o1DcDymbbY — P!nk (@Pink) November 16, 2017

Other performers include Selena Gomez (whom fans will be checking to see whether she brings Justin Bieber as her date), Nick Jonas, Imagine Dragons and Lady Gaga.