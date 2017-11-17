Cambodia court orders main opposition party to dissolve

Story highlights Cambodian leader Hun Sen has ruled the country for 32 years

Chief Judge ruled against the CNRP after it failed to show up in court

(CNN) Cambodia's Supreme Court court ordered the dissolution of the country's main opposition party Thursday, a move observers say marks another disturbing blow to democracy.

In its ruling, the court banned more than 100 members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) from politics for five years for conspiring with foreigners to stage a revolution, effectively paving the way for longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen's governing Cambodian People's Party (CPP) to run unopposed in next year's national elections.

The move drew swift condemnation from advocacy groups and the wider international community.

"Democracy died in Cambodia today and it's hard to see it reviving so long as Hun Sen, in power for 32 years, remains as prime minister," Brad Adams, the Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said in a news release. "This is a watershed moment."

Hun praised the decision in a televised address Thursday, noting that the country has many political parties -- though only the CPP and CNRP won seats in the most recent national election.

Read More