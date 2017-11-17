What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Breaking News

(CNN)An Iron Man. The "sexiest man." And man's best friend. Here's the politics-free side of the news from the last seven days.

There's a promising galactic getaway

You may want to get used to the name Ross 128 b. The newly discovered exoplanet is the second-closest known planet to our solar system, and it could support life. One problem: It's still 11 light years away.

There's a hijab-wearing Barbie

    The latest Barbie doll will be a miniature, plastic version modeled on Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. She'll be rocking a hijab, making this Barbie the first to ever officially wear one.
    There's a new 'Sexist Man Alive'

    Blake Shelton's response at being named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017? "Y'all must be running out of people. Like, wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

    There's a real-life 'Iron Man'

    Real-life 'Iron Man' sets new world record

    An inventor, not named Tony Stark, flew into the record books when he reached speeds of up to 32 miles per hour wearing a body-controlled jet engine suit.

    There's some good news for dog owners ...

    Finally, a scientific excuse to get another dog -- or three! A study found that owning a dog is associated with a reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or having a heart attack.

    ... and for non-dog owners, as well

    The breathless excitement of seeing a lover spawned the phrase, "Be still, my beating heart." But that's not likely to actually happen -- at least not during sex. Scientists studied the lifetime medical records of adults who died of sudden cardiac arrest and found the cliché movie scene rarely unfolds in real life.