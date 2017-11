What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN) An Iron Man. The "sexiest man." And man's best friend. Here's the politics-free side of the news from the last seven days.

There's a promising galactic getaway

You may want to get used to the name Ross 128 b. The newly discovered exoplanet is the second-closest known planet to our solar system, and it could support life . One problem: It's still 11 light years away.

There's a hijab-wearing Barbie

There's a new 'Sexist Man Alive'

There's a real-life 'Iron Man'

JUST WATCHED Real-life 'Iron Man' sets new world record Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Real-life 'Iron Man' sets new world record 00:45

There's some good news for dog owners ...