Mugabe emerges from house arrest
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony, his first public appearance since the military staged an apparent coup two days ago.
Jesse Jackson has Parkinson's
Civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "My family and I began to notice changes about three years ago," Jackson wrote in a statement.
Puerto Rico two months after the storm
The head of Puerto Rico's embattled power authority stepped down, nearly two months after Hurricane Maria left much of the island without electricity. The resignation comes days after the governor celebrated that power generation had reached 50% capacity, only to see an outage leave parts of San Juan without power for hours.
Homeland Security official resigns after CNN report
The Rev. Jamie Johnson resigned as the head of faith-based and neighborhood partnerships at the Department of Homeland Security after a CNN report revealed inflammatory past comments he made about the black community and Islam.
Libya opens investigation
Libyan authorities have launched a formal investigation into slave auctions following an exclusive CNN report earlier this week. At a property outside the capital of Tripoli, CNN witnessed a dozen men being sold like commodities -- some auctioned off for as little as $400.
Boy orphaned by shooting knew, feared gunman
Seven-year-old Gage said he heard his class door being jostled. It was the bad man outside. He was trying to get in, but the locked door kept him out. The gunman was a man Gage knew and feared: his neighbor Kevin Jason Neal. Gage soon found out the gunman who had just caused pain and havoc at his school had also destroyed his home life.
Search underway for submarine
The Argentine navy has lost contact with one of its submarines that was traveling off the country's Atlantic coast, the military service said. At least 44 crew members were on board.
Tesla reveals semi-truck and new sports car
Tesla revealed an all-new version of its Roadster sports car that can go from a stop to 60 miles an hour in 1.9 seconds, a figure that would make it the fastest-accelerating production car ever. That was after Tesla unveiled its new semi-truck, which CEO Elon Musk said can go zero-to-60 in five seconds with an empty trailer.
Dog owners at reduced risk of death
Owning a dog could literally be saving your life! A new study finds that dog ownership is associated with a reduced risk for cardiovascular disease and premature death.
All about SpaceX's secret launch
It's a spacecraft called Zuma, but that's just about all we know. A SpaceX rocket with a super-secret payload could take flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. We don't know exactly where it is heading, and SpaceX will cut off its live stream before the payload is deployed.
