Argentine navy says it's lost contact with submarine

(CNN) The Argentine navy has lost contact with one of its submarines that was traveling off the country's Atlantic coast, the military service said Friday.

The ARA San Juan submarine was last spotted Wednesday in the San Jorge Gulf roughly 432 kilometers (268 miles) off the east coast, the navy said.

At least 44 crew members were on board, state-run news agency Telam reported Friday.

"The navy is conducting operations to resume communications with the ARA 'San Juan' submarine," the navy said on Twitter.

Crews are searching for the vessel by air and sea near its last known location, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters.

