Argentine navy says it's lost contact with submarine

Story highlights
- ARA San Juan submarine was last spotted Wednesday in the San Jorge Gulf
- At least 44 crew members were on board, state-run news agency says
(CNN)The Argentine navy has lost contact with one of its submarines that was traveling off the country's Atlantic coast, the military service said Friday.
The ARA San Juan submarine was last spotted Wednesday in the San Jorge Gulf roughly 432 kilometers (268 miles) off the east coast, the navy said.
At least 44 crew members were on board, state-run news agency Telam reported Friday.
"The navy is conducting operations to resume communications with the ARA 'San Juan' submarine," the navy said on Twitter.
Crews are searching for the vessel by air and sea near its last known location, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters.
"The submarine knows that if it does not have communication with land for this long, it has to surface," Balbi said.
The vessel had been traveling from a base in far southern Argentina's Tierra del Fuego archipelago to Mar del Plata, a coastal city hundreds of miles to the northeast.