Mugabe resisting change in Zimbabwe as neighbors urge peaceful transition

(CNN) Two days after a remarkable military takeover of Zimbabwe's government, its long-serving leader appears to be resisting efforts to force him to stand aside.

He appeared in photographs Thursday, a day after the military took control of key government institutions, in talks with army leader Commander General Constantino Chiwenga.

It was the first time the 93-year-old leader had been seen since he was placed under house arrest Wednesday morning.

Mugabe's wife, Grace Mugabe, however, has not been seen since the apparent coup.

Political maneuvering by the couple to position Grace as Mugabe's heir apparent is at the heart of the political tumult in the southern African country. Last week Mugabe dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally, prompting Mnangagwa's military allies to act.

Latest developments

Talks underway: No outcome has yet been announced of talks between Mugabe and military leaders after Wednesday's apparent coup.

No sign of Mnangagwa: The powerful former vice president has strong support within the military but has not been seen since the military takeover.

Allies turn: The powerful War Veterans' Association, longtime Mugabe allies, is planning to hold a rally Saturday in support of Mnangagwa.

Opposition: Mugabe has 'lost all power'

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) will also be looking to seize the opportunity the political upheaval has presented. The party's leader, Morgan Tsvangirai , returned to Harare after Wednesday's events. He had spent time abroad for cancer treatment.

Tsvangirai, who served as prime minister under a power-sharing deal with Mugabe after a disputed election in 2008 until 2013, called on Mugabe to resign Thursday, but was cautious in public about his future role.

"I think it would appear that he's lost all power," Tsvangirai told CNN.

"The military said it's not a coup. Not a military takeover. What I can say is that it's unconstitutional. (However) you want to describe it, it's unconstitutional because you can't force a change of government by any means other than through the ballot box."

A source within Tsvangirai's MDC told CNN earlier that transition talks were underway, claiming that the embattled President's exit was a "done deal."

"There is a transition of power underway and it has tacit agreement from regional powers," the source told CNN.

New normal

Not too long ago, Mugabe's presidential guard would have died defending their leader. But this week CNN saw several Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) stationed outside their headquarters in Harare -- a clear sign that the military is hemming them in.

Tanks were still positioned in downtown Harare and no police were to be seen , though the city was "calm" with shops and businesses open, residents reported.

Local papers reported that plans were underway for a transitional government, and that it was "business as usual" in the country.

The military has denied that the events of the week amount to a military takeover, but residents were still unclear as to what type of rule they'd be living under.

"We don't know what is happening," one man told CNN. "What we know is that the soldiers are in control."

Zimbabweans are cautious, but hopeful that, after almost four decades of often brutal rule, Mugabe -- who has ruled for longer than many of his countrymen have been alive -- could be coming to an end.

"As far as people are concerned they didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel," Tsvangirai said.

Another Zimbabwean CNN spoke to said that Mugabe should leave office, and end the economic ruination of the African country once known as Africa's breadbasket.

"We need a new president," he said, peering through his car's window. "We need bread and butter."

Jumping ship

Mugabe's support appears to dwindling. Within Zimbabwean political circles, the powerful War Veterans' Association, a longtime Mugabe ally, is planning to hold a rally supporting Mnangagwa.

The ZANU-PF youth faction, formerly stalwart supporters of Grace Mugabe, issued an apology on state TV Thursday for criticizing the head of the armed forces.

Mnangagwa himself was once a loyal ally of Mugabe. He served as the leader's right-hand man for his entire rule, and their relationship goes back to the country's fight for independence. While he has his supporters, there are many Zimbabweans who fear him, having facilitated Mugabe's brutal rule for so long.

World leaders also appear to be tacitly supporting the attempt at to dethrone Mugabe, with no real voices coming out to support the leader.

In his remarks on the military's apparent coup, South Africa's Zuma did not condemn the takeover Wednesday, a stance widely seen as tacit support for a change of government in the country.

Mediation offer

A group of 115 civil society organizations called on Mugabe to peacefully step down, and for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) -- which Zuma chairs -- to step in as arbiter of the transition talks.

The international community is treading carefully over the expected transition, with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres releasing a statement saying he is "closely following developments in Zimbabwe and calls for continued calm."

"He underlines the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means, including through dialogue and in conformity with the country's Constitution." The statement added that Guterres welcomed the offer of the SADC to mediate.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, returning from his Asia tour, told reporters the US will be monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe, but chose not to weigh in on Mugabe's future.