Story highlights In recent years Zimbabwe has been gripped by poverty, drought and an economy in the gutter

Feelings about President Mugabe -- the "old man" -- are more ambivalent these days than before

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) The capital may be where Zimbabwe's political drama is playing out, but beyond the city limits, communities of traditional Mugabe supporters are coming to terms with its implications.

CNN traveled to rural areas just outside Harare, areas that were previously strongholds of Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF, the ruling party born out of the struggle for liberation from white rule in the 1970s.

Because of its connection to the country's liberation, the party's ideology is deeply ingrained in many people's heads and hearts. Through the decades, voters mainly in rural areas have bought in to the ruling party's vision, mostly sold to them as a Zimbabwe for all, with education and land rights at the fore. But for years ZANU-PF has been notorious for cracking down on -- and defeating -- any real opposition to maintain Mugabe's grip on power.

Domboshawa, a village on the outskirts of Harare.

Most people we spoke to accepted the army takeover that has almost -- but not quite yet -- put an end to the 37-year rule of President Mugabe. Some even said it might be an opportunity for a new start.

The atmosphere was not one of jubilation -- more resigned acceptance. Mugabe was once a liberation hero, but in recent years the country has been gripped by poverty, drought and an economy in the gutter . Feelings about the "old man" are more ambivalent these days.

Read More