5 killed as Kenyan police, Odinga supporters clash in Nairobi

(CNN) At least five people are dead after demonstrations in Nairobi for Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga erupted into clashes with police on Friday.

Police blamed the deaths on angry crowds catching looters, Odinga's alliance claimed civilians were shot by police.

The violence flared after supporters gathered to welcome Odinga back from an overseas trip, and police attempted to disperse those supporters near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenya's opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga during a demonstraiton on Friday in Nairobi.

According to a statement by Kenyan National Police Service, five people died when they were "killed by stoning in different incidences after having been caught stealing by enraged crowds."

But according to Odinga's National Super Alliance (NASA), police reacted to Odinga's welcome party by shooting civilians and threatening the lives of the leaders of the coalition.

