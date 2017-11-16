The week in 31 photos

A couple takes a wedding photo while hanging off a cliff in Zhumadian, China, on Saturday, November 11.
A girl wears a dress during a religious service in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, November 12.
A member of Syria's pro-regime forces fires a machine gun during an advance on rebel-held positions west of Aleppo on Saturday, November 11.
A Malayan tiger cub is weighed at a zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, November 14.
People walk in an earthquake-damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran, on Wednesday, November 15. Hundreds of people were killed in the disaster. Thousands were left homeless.
Ash spews from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano on Friday, November 10.
Soldiers in Qidong, China, help a humpback whale return successfully to the ocean after it ran aground on Monday, November 13.
Officials with the Pakistan Coast Guards throw confiscated bottles of liquor before destroying them on the outskirts of Karachi on Monday, November 13.
British track star Mo Farah poses for his wife, Tania, after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, November 14. Farah, a distance runner, has won four Olympic gold medals.
Protesters clash with police as they try to march toward the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 12. The protesters were rallying against the visit of US President Donald Trump.
A boy receives medical attention after bombing in the rebel-held city of Douma, Syria, on Tuesday, November 14.
A man pours a bottle of wine on the hands of a woman bathing in a colored bath at a hot-spring resort in Hakone, Japan, on Thursday, November 16. Thursday marked the official release of the wine, a 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau.