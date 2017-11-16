Breaking News

The week in 31 photos

Updated 8:43 PM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

A woman cradles the dead body of her young daughter in Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran, on Monday, November 13. Hundreds were killed and thousands were injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Iraq and Iran.
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, bottom right, appears to be engaged in talks in this photo tweeted by Caesar Zvayi, the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16. It is one of the first images of Mugabe since the military staged an apparent coup and placed him under house arrest on Wednesday. Mugabe, 93, has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills on Wednesday, November 15. The notes are the first to feature Mnuchin's signature, and they are expected to enter circulation in December.
Nationalist protesters burn flares as they disrupt Independence Day celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, November 11. Demonstrators wore masks and waved Polish flags, chanting "Death to enemies of the homeland" and "Catholic Poland, not secular."
US President Donald Trump takes a sip of water as he delivers an address in the White House on Wednesday, November 15. The sip gave Sen. Marco Rubio a chance for some payback on Twitter. During last year's presidential campaign, Trump mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for sipping water during a televised speech in 2013.
A couple takes a wedding photo while hanging off a cliff in Zhumadian, China, on Saturday, November 11.
A girl wears a dress during a religious service in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, November 12.
Australian opposition leader Bill Shorten joins celebrations in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 15, after it was announced that the country had voted in favor of same-sex marriage.
Pope Francis writes on the hood of a Lamborghini that the automaker gave to him as a gift on Wednesday, November 15. The Vatican plans to auction off the car, with proceeds going to three charities.
A member of Syria's pro-regime forces fires a machine gun during an advance on rebel-held positions west of Aleppo on Saturday, November 11.
Flood damage is seen inside a house in Mandra, Greece, on Wednesday, November 15. Flash floods have devastated areas around the Greek capital of Athens.
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, which was opened up as a memorial on Sunday, November 12. Earlier this month, 25 people and an unborn child were killed in a shooting attack at the church.
Beverly Young Nelson shows an inscription in her high school yearbook Monday, November 13, during a news conference in which she accused Roy Moore, a US Senate candidate, of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Moore called the accusation "absolutely false" in a statement, denying that he knew Nelson. Nelson's accusations came after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that said Moore pursued relationships with teenage women while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. Moore has denied the allegations in the report.
UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, left, and LiAngelo Ball, right, leave Los Angeles International Airport after returning home from China on Tuesday, November 14. Riley, Ball and Jalen Hill -- seen at center in the background -- had been arrested ahead of the team's season opener in Shanghai. They were questioned on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near their hotel. School officials said the charges were withdrawn by Chinese authorities after the players admitted guilt, and the players publicly apologized during a news conference back home.
A Malayan tiger cub is weighed at a zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, November 14.
People use their phones to take pictures of the Leonardo da Vinci painting "Salvator Mundi" before it was auctioned in New York on Wednesday, November 15. The rare painting has become the most expensive artwork to ever sell at auction, going for $450.3 million.
People walk in an earthquake-damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab, Iran, on Wednesday, November 15. Hundreds of people were killed in the disaster. Thousands were left homeless.
Model Ashley Graham, right, reveals a new Barbie doll based on Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, left, on Monday, November 13. Last year, Muhammad became the first American to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab. This doll will be the first Barbie to wear a hijab.
FBI agents are seen outside an elementary school after a shooting in Rancho Tehama, California, on Tuesday, November 14. A gunman killed five people in the remote community, but a much bigger death toll was averted when he was unable to break into the elementary school. The shooter, Kevin Neal, was killed by police at another site.
Ash spews from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano on Friday, November 10.
Diana Lovejoy faints in a courtroom in Vista, California, after she was convicted of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Monday, November 13. Authorities said Lovejoy was part of a botched murder-for-hire plot that targeted a man who is now her ex-husband. He was shot, but he survived.
Soldiers in Qidong, China, help a humpback whale return successfully to the ocean after it ran aground on Monday, November 13.
Officials with the Pakistan Coast Guards throw confiscated bottles of liquor before destroying them on the outskirts of Karachi on Monday, November 13.
Medical care is given to an injured person, believed to be a North Korean soldier who defected, at a hospital in Suwon, South Korea, on Monday, November 13. The soldier was shot five times by his former comrades as he staged a daring break across the demilitarized zone.
British track star Mo Farah poses for his wife, Tania, after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, November 14. Farah, a distance runner, has won four Olympic gold medals.
Law enforcement officials investigate a fatal shooting in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, November 14. A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the Seminole Heights area, the fourth such death in what police say is a string of unsolved killings in that neighborhood within the past month.
Protesters clash with police as they try to march toward the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 12. The protesters were rallying against the visit of US President Donald Trump.
A boy receives medical attention after bombing in the rebel-held city of Douma, Syria, on Tuesday, November 14.
US President Donald Trump and other world leaders shake hands for a group photo during the summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday, November 13. From left are Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. See more photos from Trump's high-stakes trip to Asia
A man pours a bottle of wine on the hands of a woman bathing in a colored bath at a hot-spring resort in Hakone, Japan, on Thursday, November 16. Thursday marked the official release of the wine, a 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau.
A man points to a name while visiting the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington on Friday, November 10. Veterans Day fell on a Saturday this year. See last week in 27 photos
