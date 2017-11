The week in 31 photos

Beverly Young Nelson shows an inscription in her high school yearbook Monday, November 13, during a news conference in which she accused Roy Moore, a US Senate candidate, of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Moore called the accusation "absolutely false" in a statement, denying that he knew Nelson. Nelson's accusations came after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that said Moore pursued relationships with teenage women while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. Moore has denied the allegations in the report.