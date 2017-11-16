Texas sheriff calls out anti-Trump truck decal, sparking free speech debate

Story highlights Sheriff suggests charges are possible for owner of truck with profane message

Lawman's Facebook post sparks debate about obscenity and free speech

(CNN) They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that apparently includes truck decals.

A Texas sheriff on Wednesday suggested criminal charges are possible for the owner of a white truck that bears a profane message for President Donald Trump and his supporters, sparking a debate about the line between obscene words and freedom of speech.

"F*** TRUMP AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM" reads the decal in bold white letters. A hand with a middle finger extended sits in the middle of the decal.

In a post on Facebook, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls said he had received numerous calls about the offending sticker. The truck is often seen along FM 359, a state highway near Richmond, Nehls wrote.

He asked for tips on the identity of the truck's owner and said he would "like to discuss it" with the owner.

Read More