Ohio State University suspends fraternity activities

(CNN) The Ohio State University suspended the activities of almost all of its fraternities Thursday, citing a large number of ongoing investigations into hazing and alcohol -- making it the latest US school to take action against Greek student organizations in the wake of troubling incidents.

Of the 37 fraternities that are part of the Interfraternity Council, 11 have been under investigation since the start of the school year for possible violations of the student code of conduct, Ohio State said. The majority of the cases involve "hazing and/or alcohol," a statement said.

"This is an unacceptably high number, and the university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of students at risk," read a message sent to fraternity chapter presidents by the school's director of Greek life, Ryan Lovell.

"As a result ... I am hereby suspending all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council chapters until further notice, effective immediately."

Ohio State said the move was not based on any specific case, but instead on the high number of investigations.

