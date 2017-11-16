Breaking News

Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

By Mayra Cuevas, CNN

Updated 5:15 PM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

(CNN)A total of 210,000 gallons of oil leaked Thursday from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota, the pipeline's operator, TransCanada, said.

Crews shut down the pipeline Thursday morning and officials are investigating the cause of the leak.
This is the largest Keystone oil spill to date in South Dakota, said Brian Walsh, a spokesman for the state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
In April 2016, there was a 400-barrel release -- or 16,800 gallons -- with the majority of the oil cleanup completed in two months, Walsh said.
