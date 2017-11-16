Breaking News

5 things for November 16: Zimbabwe, Roy Moore and California shooting

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:25 AM ET, Thu November 16, 2017

Political uncertainty in Zimbabwe
(CNN)Don't have your Christmas vacation plans nailed down yet? You could always go to Santa Claus, Indiana. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Zimbabwe

It looks like President Robert Mugabe's decades-long hold on power is over in Zimbabwe. Mugabe is under house arrest and military leaders, who snatched power from him Wednesday, are part of the talks being held to form a transition government.
    Tense situation after Zimbabwe takeover
    Tanks were seen at key intersections in the capital of Harare, but otherwise the streets have been quiet. Mugabe's decision to dump his vice president -- a move widely seen as the first step in handing the reins of power over to his wife -- seems to be the trigger that pushed the military to act.
    How Zimbabwe&#39;s Mugabe came to power
    2. Roy Moore

    Roy Moore, the embattled Alabama Senate candidate, continued to fire back against the sexual abuse allegations against him.
    WaPo: Two more women accuse Moore
    His attorney, Phillip L. Jauregui, attacked the credibility of Beverly Young Nelson, who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.
    Allred calls on Moore to testify under oath
    Jauregui said Nelson lied when she said she never spoke to Moore again after the alleged assault. Nelson's divorce in 1999 was handled in Moore's courtroom, Jauregui said, so "there was contact." The attorney also denied that Moore wrote in Nelson's yearbook and wants a handwriting expert to examine it.
    The high school yearbook that Beverly Young Nelson says was signed by Roy Moore.
    The high school yearbook that Beverly Young Nelson says was signed by Roy Moore.

    3. Tax reform

    A GOP senator has come out against the Senate tax reform bill. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says the current bill is too favorable to big corporations and changes would need to be made to gain his support. 
    GOP Sen Ron Johnson to oppose tax plan
    The Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and still pass the bill, and throwing in a repeal of Obamacare's individual mandate may make a few other senators waver. The House is set to vote on its tax reform bill today.
    Watch CEOs cast doubt on tax reform&#39;s benefits
    4. California shooting

    Kevin Neal, the man who killed five people in a shooting rampage, was described as "deranged and paranoid" and was never supposed to own any weapons.
    California gunman kills five, wounds 10
    Police say before he went around a Northern California community randomly shooting at people, Neal killed his wife and put her body under the floor in his house. He had been ordered to give up his firearms after two female neighbors sought a protection order against him after they said he had repeatedly harassed them. Neal killed one of those neighbors as well.
    Man to gunman: Shoot at me, not kids
    5. CTE

    Researchers have announced that they were able to diagnose the degenerative brain disease CTE in a living person.
    Hernandez suffered from worst CTE at his age
    The study's lead author told CNN the breakthrough was made with ex-NFL player Fred McNeill in 2012 using an experimental brain scan. Previously, CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) could only be diagnosed by examining the brain after the person has died.
    Study: CTE in 99% of dead NFL players
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Check off
    Twitter will now remove the verification symbol from accounts that incite hate and harassment, so no more blue check marks for people like Richard Spencer.
    Not joking
    Cards Against Humanity is known for its pranks, but its latest stunt aims to do something quite serious: stop President Trump's border wall.
    Cards Against Humanity aims to end border wall
    New Popemobile?
    Pope Francis has a hot new ride -- a Lamborghini! -- but don't worry, the pontiff's not going to start racing around Vatican City in it.
    Pope Francis writes on the hood of a Lamborghini donated to him by the luxury sports car maker on Wednesday, November 15.
    Pope Francis writes on the hood of a Lamborghini donated to him by the luxury sports car maker on Wednesday, November 15.
    Just making sure
    She really didn't need the publicity, but Taylor Swift popped up in a Nashville Target anyway, to make sure her hit album "Reputation" is on the shelves.
    Taylor Swift plays new album for lucky fans
    Out of this world
    Not happy with life in America? Bored with things in France? Maybe you should move to Asgardia, the world's first nation in space.
    Thanks, dad
    Two-year-old Sol Ryan lost his left arm just 10 days after he was born. Luckily for him, his dad had a 3D printer.

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "Similar, but needs work on his form. Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera."
    Sen. Marco Rubio, giving President Trump tips after Trump repeatedly reached for water during his Asia speech. Rubio was roasted by Trump and others when he did the same thing during a 2013 speech.
    Trump&#39;s sip of water goes viral
    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    $450 million
    That's how much Leonardo Da Vinci's long-lost painting "Salvator Mundi' sold for at auction, a record price for a piece of art

    AND FINALLY ...

    Just in time for Thanksgiving
    Are you a horrible cook? That's OK. This guy is too, but he still wants to show you how to make a pumpkin pie.